Parker Bryan Allain, age 16, of Gordonville, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, son of Bryan R. & Erica D. Fisher Allain with whom he resided. He attended Freedom Life, where he was active in the youth group and served on the media team. Parker was a junior at Linville Hill Christian School. He was involved with the golf team and baseball.
Surviving besides parents is a sister Kylie Faith Allain at home, grandparents: Richard & Jacqui Lizotte Allain of Swansea, MA, Daniel S. & Donna Franklin Fisher of Islamorada, FL, great grandparents: Larraine Franklin of Quarryville, Fannie Fisher of Lititz, Alice Lizotte of Acushnet, MA.
Funeral service will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA on Wednesday, November 27th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Masteller officiating. There will be a viewing on Tuesday at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Linville Hill Christian School, 295 South Kinzer Road, Paradise, PA 17562, for their annual Kenya Missions Trip. shiveryfuneralhome.com