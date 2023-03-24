On Monday, March 20, 2023, Parker Benjamin Slaugh passed away at his home in Pequea, PA at the young age of 22.
Born and raised in Southern Lancaster, PA, Parker was a country boy through and through. He enjoyed open land where he could ride dirt bikes and quads. Parker had absolutely no fear when it came to riding, the faster the better! No amount of road rash could keep him from riding. He also loved shooting guns and building large bonfires.
Parker's personality was simply the best. His laugh was infectious; he would always crack himself up and in turn, had everyone around him laughing. He loved spending time with family and friends, including his niece and nephews from NJ who would constantly yell "Spin me, Uncle Parker!" Although tiring, he never let their chant go unanswered. He had a heart of gold. He cared for those he loved so deeply. Parker's pure heart was also filled with grief which ultimately took its toll on his short life and his struggle with addiction.
Parker was predeceased by his father, Gregory P. Slaugh, his mother, Erika Oostdam Slaugh, and his maternal grandfather, Bernard Oostdam. He is survived by his brother, Paul B. Slaugh, sisters, Alexandra Slaugh and Lindsay Meehan, brother-in-law, Chris Meehan, niece, Roan Meehan, nephews, Ganon and Maverick Meehan, paternal grandparents, Sandra and Ned Grove, Kit and Pete Slaugh, maternal grandmother Mercia Oostdam, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins who cared very deeply for Parker.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Parker's Funeral Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. with The Reverend David W. Peck officiating. A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment in St. James Churchyard at a later date.
