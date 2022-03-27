Parke L. Eckman, 89, of Mountville and Brethren Village, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of Elaine Smith Clark Eckman with whom he would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2022. Parke was born in Conestoga Twp., son of the late Parke E. and Edna Warfel Eckman. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, retired as a truck driver supervisor from Pennfield Corporation and was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren. Parke was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a lifelong member of Conestoga Rod and Gun Club, Lycoming County, and enjoyed gardening and family camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Kathy (Lee) Martin; Cindy Eckman and Jonathan (Trudy) Eckman. Daughter-in-law: Joyce Eckman. Six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Dorothy R. Eckman and one son: Jeffrey Eckman.
The Visitation will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00 A.M to 12:00 Noon. A Graveside Service and Burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com.
