Parke H. "Skip" Loose, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Adam and Bertha (Ressler) Loose and was the husband of Fay E. (Buohl) Loose with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
He was a member of New Life Fellowship Church, where he was known as the Candyman.
Skip was a sheet metal fabricator for GSM for over 20 years and a welder for Sperry New Holland. Prior to that he was an engraver and mold maker for Weaver Ceramics which then became a hobby as well as wood working.
In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by four children, Brian S. Loose, Tracy Loose, Craig A., husband of Jamie L. (Eager) Loose and Crystal, wife of Keven Hevener.
He was a beloved Pappy to, Matthew Yoh, husband of Chrissy, Shawna (Eager), wife of Christopher Shollenberger, Samantha (Miller), wife of James Gordon, Shay Eager, husband of Megan, Deven Hevener, Christopher Hevener, a late grandson, Brandon Loose, and ten great-grandchildren.
He also had four sisters, Ruthie Keppley, Peggy Kunkle, Jean Ruhl and the late Joanne Gutshall.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at New Life Fellowship, 420 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata, with Pastor Duane Metzler officiating followed by fellowship with family and friends. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
