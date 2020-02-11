Park Pickell Prange, 83, of Kirkwood, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the husband of Hazel Wells Prange. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. His parents were Lester M. and Blanche Pickell Prange.
Park was the father of 3 sons: Park Lyn (Cathy), Gary (Marlene) and Alan (Karen). He was a wonderful Pappy to his 7 grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley), Jeffrey Park (Janna), Joseph (Kayla), Joshua (Lorin), Philip (Kayla), Amanda Roop (Steven) and Aleena Prange. He also had 6 great-grandchildren, Logan Park, Beckett, Savannah, Madison and Talon Prange, and Jamison Roop. He is also survived by his sisters, Alice Faye (Sam) Reinhart and Shirley (Alan) Graver. He was predeceased by a brother, Lester Kenneth.
Park was involved with the family trucking business since his childhood. He loved trucks and truck drivers. His first memories were of helping his mom pick up milk cans at local farms when he 8 years old. In his final years, he was the president of the company, Lester M. Prange, Inc., which has been in business since 1935. He was a member of Pennsylvania motor truck and modern heat counsel.
Park was a member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church, and he served the Lord and his church family faithfully. He was a board member for many years. He was lovingly known to the children as the "Candy man."
Park enjoyed hunting in Colorado and was an original member of Southern Lancaster Co. Sportsman Association. He enjoyed fishing, golf outings, coaching church softball teams and watching the Phillies. He enjoyed spending summers with his family at Crystal Beach and Canada. He and Hazel also enjoyed bus trips with Fun Time Tours.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 1225 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
There will be no visitation prior to the service on Saturday, however, the family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, February 13th from 6-8 p.m.
Donations may be made in Parke's memory to Calvary Christian Academy, c/o Calvary Independent Baptist Church 1225 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
