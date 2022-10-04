Park Allen Hirneisen, 92, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Harry and Susan Hirneisen. Park was a lifelong resident of Reinholds. He graduated from Denver High School Class of 1948 and was of the Christian faith. Park proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a brick layer by trade and worked well into his 70's. He also owned a farm with his brother, Dallas and grew the best potatoes in the county.
Park was a lifetime member of the Reinholds VFW. He was well known for driving his 1996 Ford pickup around Reinholds and the vicinity searching for lottery tickets and donuts. He loved the Pine Creek Valley and spent many years hunting with the Reinholds Hunting Camp of which he was a founding member. Park enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He proudly spoke about playing with the Flying Dutchman hockey team in his youth. Park took pictures of anybody he met around town and later they would receive their photos in the mail. He enjoyed watching the A's, Phillies, and the Eagles.
Park is survived by his sister, Joyce Keith and his niece and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Beaty Hoover and Grace Hirneisen, and brothers, Dallas and Wilbur Hirneisen
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Nathaniel Manthey officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, due to Park's love of all animals, please consider a donation in his name to your SPCA of choice.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.