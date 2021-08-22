Pamela Sue Hoover, 69, of Lancaster, formerly of Akron, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Lancashire Hall.
She was born in Ephrata to Patricia (Hess) Ressler and the late Paul Herbert Hoover.
She attended Zion Lutheran Church, Akron.
Pamela worked for Goodwill. She enjoyed feeding the ducks at Long's Park, long drives and loved music. She had a contagious smile and laugh.
In addition to her mother, Pamela is survived by three brothers, Perry, husband of Sheila (Horst) Hoover of Elizabethtown, Kevin Ressler, companion of Wendy Onda of Lititz, Andy, husband of Jackie (Christ) Ressler of Mount Joy; a brother-in-law, Robert Fasnacht of Elizabethtown; four nephews and a niece.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Perrette Fasnacht and step-father, Clarence Ira Ressler.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church, 435 Main Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Matthew Lenahan officiating. Interment will take place in the Wolf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pamela's memory may be made to Community Service Group, PO Box 597, Mountville, PA 17554.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.