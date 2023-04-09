Pamela Stiffler, 66, of Columbia passed away on March 26, 2023. She was born in Columbia to the late Clinton Johnson and Beverly Bass and was a lifelong resident of this area. Pamela enjoyed listening to music and playing games with her friends, especially spades and Yahtzee. She also loved taking care of her rabbits: Cinnamon, Flop, and Flopette.
Pamela leaves behind her companion, Timothy Pleva; two daughters, Charese Blount and Michelle Cobb; five grandchildren, Jordan Peters, Alyssiana Cobb, Armondo Rosales-Cobb, Cortez Rosales-Cobb, Josiah Rosales-Cobb; one great-granddaughter, Juliana Rosales-Cobb; two siblings, Gregory Johnson and Sherry Gentry; nieces and nephew, Maria Bass, Donald DiLucia, Jr., and Brittany DiLucia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cobb, Jr. and a brother, Clinton Johnson.
There will be no formal services for Pamela and any future services will be announced by her family. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
