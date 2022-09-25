Pamela S. "Pam" Barto, 68, of Mount Joy died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Robert Clyde and Joyce Elizabeth Hershey Anderson. Pam was the loving wife of the Thomas L. "Tom" Barto who died in December of 2021.
For many years Pam owned and operated Barto's Natural's, a loose-leaf tea and spice market stand at Columbia and York Central Market. She was a proud graduate of Columbia High School and was baptized in the First Methodist Church, Columbia. Pam was an avid gardener who enjoyed traveling to Jim Thorpe with her late husband. More than anything she loved spending time with her dog, Oliver and her beloved family and grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Megan B. Diller, of Lititz, Britta E. wife of Ron Wagner, of Lancaster, three step sons, Timothy E. Barto, of Kingston, Todd O. husband of Katie Barto, of Mount Joy, Tyler D. husband of Kelli Barto, of Millersville, seven grandchildren, Madison, Felicity, Ian, Olivia, Jude, Lydia, and Ramona, a brother, Robert husband of Sue Anderson, of Marietta, and her mother-in-law, Rubye M. Barto, of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pam's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. To send the family on-line condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
