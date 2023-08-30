Pamela Meyer, 70, of Myerstown, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Ephrata to the late Billy Ray, Sr. and Harriet Mae (Duck) Meyer and was the wife of Frederick Heagy, with whom she shared 12 years of marriage.
Pamela was a graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse. She loved going to the beach and was an amazing cook. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially for the holidays.
In addition to her husband, she will be greatly missed by her two sons, Shaun Busler, Brad Busler; a stepdaughter, Jessica Heagy, six grandchildren, Isaac, Ben, Cassie, William, Breanna Busler, and Alexis Gehr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Meyer and a brother, Billy Meyer, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 12:30 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by her funeral service at 2 PM, with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery.
In celebration of Pamela's love of panda bears, memorial contributions in Pamela's memory may be made to World Wildlife Foundation, World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
