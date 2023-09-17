Pamela Marie (Shirk) Kempfle

Pamela Marie Kempfle (Shirk), 75, died at Garden Spot Village on September 7, 2023, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born and raised in New Holland, she was the daughter of Robert S. Shirk and Ruth E. Brendle Shirk.
Pam was a 1966 graduate of Garden Spot High School where she played string bass in the school orchestra, making the county and district orchestras. After high school Pam attended Goldy-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE, completing a stenographic curriculum in 1967.
With her exceptional skills in organization, shorthand, typing, and proofreading, Pam was employed as a secretary at Sperry New Holland, currently known as New Holland Agriculture. During her 30 years at New Holland, Pam worked her way through the secretarial ranks to become Executive Secretary A for one of the company's vice presidents. It was at New Holland where Pam met her husband, Edward A. Kempfle III, to whom she was married for 42 years until his death in 2017.
Pam was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland, serving her church family all of her life. In addition to editing and proofreading the weekly bulletin, she took the minutes for and later became Chairperson of the Cemetery Committee. For a time, she served as Chairperson of the Decorating Committee and was the Choir Librarian for 11 years. Pam was a superb soprano and made many lifelong friends as a member of Trinity's talented choir.
Pam was exceptionally close to her family. Although loved ones were spread across the United States, Pam went to great lengths to stay connected with those she loved. She was a faithful sender of birthday and anniversary cards, newspaper clippings, warnings about scams, and even silly jokes.
Pam is survived by her two sisters, Sandra L. Dunlop of Pittsburgh, PA and Deborah A. Seifert, also of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Darryl L. Shirk. Pam had two stepchildren, Catherine E. Grant (Kempfle) of Tabernacle, NJ and Edward A. Kempfle IV of Tempe, AZ. She shared four grandchildren with her husband: Jordan E. Kempfle of Boston, MA; Meghan E. Blaine (Kempfle) of Nashville, TN; Ian A. Grant of Marlton, NJ; and Emma C. Grant of Tabernacle, NJ. Pam gave 100% of herself in everything she did. She strived to be a model Christian, wife, sister, stepmom, and friend. She will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 East Main Street, New Holland, PA. A reception will follow the memorial in Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation at 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Memories and condolences may be shared online at: www.groffeckenroth.com.