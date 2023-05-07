Pamela Marie Shellenberger, 64, of East Prospect passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2023. She was born in Columbia to the late Malvern "Bud" Herman and Patsy Christ and was a lifelong resident of this area. Pam was a graduate of Donegal High School with the Class of 1976. She worked with Armstrong World Industries for more than twenty-nine years and most recently with G.S.K. Pam was a member of the Columbia-Middletown Elks #1074 and went to dinner there every Friday night with family. She loved going to her beach house in Ocean Pines and spending time with her family, friends, and canine companion, Paws. If you had a dog, you would be stopped on the street no matter the weather, and she would walk away knowing their name, breed, and age, while never having asked you your own name. That's just how Pam was. She was a strong believer that you were never, ever, too full for ice cream we all know it's just meant to fill in the cracks. She loved animals, and was the perfect blend of sweet, kind, and sassy. Pam was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Pam leaves behind her husband Scott Shellenberger of East Prospect; three children, Hayley, wife of Ade Adeyemo of Harrisburg, Andrew, husband of Kim Shellenberger of Ellington, CT, Leah Shellenberger of Falls Church, VA; four siblings, Vicki, wife of Bob Carroll of Wrightsville, Brian, husband of Annette Herman of Marietta, Mark, husband of Nancy Herman of Landisville, Angie, wife of Eric Lutz of Elizabethtown; father-in-law, Harold Shellenberger of East Prospect; step-father, Donald Christ of Marietta; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Mike Herman.
A celebration of Pam's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the animal shelter of one's choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville