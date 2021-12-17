Pamela (Lundy) Iannelli, 61, of Lititz, PA entered into rest on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York, PA. She was the wife of Michael Iannelli for 38 years.
Services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. in York is assisting the family.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 24, 1960 to Ruth Lundy and the late Thomas Lundy. Pamela is survived by her husband Mike, two children; Michael C. Iannelli and Sondra (Iannelli) Shindel and her husband Matthew, and one grandson, Sawyer. Also survived by her brother Thomas Lundy and his wife Kim.
