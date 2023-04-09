Pamela L. Weire

LANCASTER Pamela Lynne Weire, 69, of Lancaster, passed away, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at The Gardens of West Shore in Camp Hill. She was the Friend, Sister, Room Mate to Sheree G. Blalock.
Pamela was born February 8, 1954, in California, and was the daughter of Jeanne (Miller) Weire of York, and the late Roy Weire
She graduated in 1972 from Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, PA. She attended Shenandoah Conservatory of Music Winchester, VA. She was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority, The Heritage Chorale of Lancaster, Lancaster Symphony Chorus and Trinity Lutheran Choir, Spirit and Song Choir, and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA.
Pamela is survived by her friend, Sheree G. Blalock; her brother, Keith R. Weire and his wife Beth, and her 4-legged friend Joey.
Her Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church's Memorial Garden. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Timothy Mentzer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Camp Nawakwa, 1033 Nawakwa Road, Biglerville, PA. 17307.
