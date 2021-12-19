Pamela Kay Martin, 67, passed away at her Lancaster City residence under the care of Hospice & Community Care on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born in Norfolk, VA to Patricia Mae (Smith) Saltz of Salem, OR, and the late Charles Wesley Martin, Jr.
Pam earned a Master of Economics from San Diego State University, and a Master of Library Science from California State University, Fullerton. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She also freelanced as a copy editor for economics dissertations.
Having a love for sailing, she spent one vacation as a crewmember on the HM Bark Endeavor replica as it sailed form San Diego to Victoria, British Columbia, and then later volunteered on the tall ship Pilgrim at Dana Point, CA.
Pam also enjoyed cooking, quilting, needlepoint, drawing, music, reading, and perusing old book stores for published treasures.
Surviving Pam in addition to her mother Patricia Saltz, are her stepfather Daniel Saltz of Salem, OR; stepmother Grace Ann Martin of Laguna Woods, CA; sisters, Paula L. Martin of Lancaster, and Kathy Martin-Willis of Independence, OR; nephews, James Tygart, and Michael Willis; brother-in-law, Earl Willis; and her beloved cat, Greta.
Interment will be private. Kindly consider a contribution in Pam’s memory to the PA SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 www.pspca.org/donate
