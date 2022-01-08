On January 5th 2022, Pamela Joyce Vettleson moved on from this life after a valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Through her husband, Wayne Earl Vettleson, and daughter Melissa Joyce Vettleson; as well as her mother Joyce E. Clark; sisters Linda Borthwick, Kim Zerphy, and Kerri Pittman; her brother Rick Clark; and a long list of extended family and friends who loved her dearly, her memory will be kept alive.
Pam had infinite love for both her biological family and the family she chose throughout her wonderful life. She was “the glue” that inexorably bound them together. Her loved ones will continue to be so bound by our love for her. She was a complex, passionate, intelligent, adventurous, vibrant, quirky, creative, genuine, strong person. Pam also loved her career as a Certified Hand Therapist at Ephrata Community Hospital. Her dedication to everything she chose to pursue was beyond admirable: from competing in natural body building (Aunt Muscles!) to creating unique and personalized Christmas ornaments to costume design to competitive pole dancing. She won many awards for her artistic choreography and theatrical performances.
This wide range of passions gave rise to an even larger extended family she accrued along the way as she achieved goals and earned accolades. This format does not allow adequate space to memorialize all that she was, but in short, she was loved. The world is a bit dimmer without her in it.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that people either make a donation to their local blood bank or support the Red Cross’s efforts to maintain this critical resource.