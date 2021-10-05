Pamela Jane Scharek Kern passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg. She was born on 2/2/1948 to Kleota (Winnie) Scharek and John Scharek in Washington, PA. Pamela graduated from Washington High School in 1966 and worked at an insurance company as a bookkeeper for 2 years until she married Gary Kern in December of 1968. Gary was serving in the United States Army and for the next 2 ½ years they resided in Munich, Germany. While in Munich their son, Christopher was born and after the 2 ½ years in Germany they returned to the U.S.A. while Gary completed his military requirement and they resided in VA, MD and PA.
During the last 40 years they have resided in Manheim Township and Mount Joy. Pamela previously worked as a salesclerk at Fifth Avenue Gifts at Park City Shopping mall and as a secretary at Brown Bearing and Transmission Company in Lancaster, PA.
While in Germany, Pamela enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and shopping in numerous craft shops in Munich and numerous villages throughout Bavaria. She also enjoyed cruises, shopping, getting together with neighbors and friends to socialize and go out to breakfast, playing cards and various board games up until her passing. Pamela was always cleaning and decorating their home making sure everything was tidy and organized.
One of her favorite pastimes over the last three years has been playing 2 games of high and low, a card game every morning with her husband. Pamela was be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100
Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com