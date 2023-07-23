Pamela J. (Frick) Sensenig, 54, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Paul W. and the late Sara J Frick. She was the beloved wife to Thomas Sensenig with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage. She was the loving, proud, and compassionate mother to Toby and Natalie.
Pam was a graduate of Hempfield High School and Goldy Beacom College. She was employed for 34 years by Armstrong World Industries and AFI, most recently as Executive Assistant. Pam was extremely well organized, detail oriented, and a master planner. She was an active member of Hempfield United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Women's Bible Study, and volunteered for the children's programs. She enjoyed reading and traveling. She was always on the move and loved to bike, walk, and do yoga. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making delicious meals for her family, especially Sunday dinner. She was a loyal friend to many, lending a sympathetic ear and treasured going out to lunch. Pam always had a smile on her face along with her peaceful spirit and calm demeanor. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her father, husband, and children, she is survived by her brother Scott (Nora) of Lancaster; brother-in-law Jerry (Carmen) of Grove Town, GA; nieces and nephews: Shane (Stephanie), Ariel (Brad), Sarai, Nery and Antonio as well as her beloved four-legged friend, Dusty. She was preceded in death by her mother Sara and her daughter Tammy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Compassion International, www.compassion.com.
Services will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 with visitation from 2-3 PM, and a service at 3 PM. A private inurnment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
