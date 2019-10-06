Pamela J. Dietz, 56, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Clarence and Georgia Zink Dietz. Pam was deeply devoted to the readings of the Gospel. She was a homemaker and was a caring and loving person for her family and friends.
She is survived by her constant, loving companion and caregiver of 32 years (who works at Weis Market, Columbia for 13 years): Stephen M. Edwards, Columbia. One son: Steven Dietz, Philadelphia. One brother and one sister: Clarence Dietz; and Karen Dietz, both of Columbia.
A Private Service will be held for the family.