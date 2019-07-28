Pamela Gale Simms, 59, of Columbia, died peacefully on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Anna Jankans Simms. Pamela treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. She enjoyed watching soap operas, shopping, and going to Ocean City, Maryland for Springfest. Pamela liked to sit on her porch and talk to her neighbors. She was the block watch.
Pamela is survived is survived by her daughters, Rachel Simms and Janice Moore of Columbia; her brothers, Charles W. Simms, Sr, Keith Simms, Kevin Simms of Columbia; a sister, Michelle, wife of Darryl E. Grimes, Sr. of Columbia; six grandchildren, one great-grandson; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Aarone Moore; brothers, Craig L. Simms, Steven A. Simms; sister, Julia A. Simms.
Services for Pamela will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 297 S. 5th St, Columbia, PA 17512. The Rev. Adrian Boxley will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Habeckers Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.