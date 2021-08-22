Pamela Faye Pizzolo

Pamela Faye Pizzolo

Pamela Faye Pizzolo, 58, of Columbia passed away on August 12th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late John and Mary Jane Stake and was a lifelong resident of this area. Pamela was a self-employed antique dealer. She also enjoyed gardening and was known to be a great cook.

Pamela leaves behind her husband of almost 33 years, Jonn Pizzolo of Columbia; her son, Elijah, husband of Jamie Stake of Lancaster; one grandson, Wesley Stake of Lancaster; four sisters, Kathy, Judy, Laura, and Nancy.

In honor of her family's final wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville

www.clydekraft.com

Plant a tree in memory of Pamela Pizzolo
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home

519 Walnut Street
Columbia, PA 17512
717-684-2370
www.cwkraftfh.com

Sign up for our newsletter