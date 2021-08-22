Pamela Faye Pizzolo, 58, of Columbia passed away on August 12th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late John and Mary Jane Stake and was a lifelong resident of this area. Pamela was a self-employed antique dealer. She also enjoyed gardening and was known to be a great cook.
Pamela leaves behind her husband of almost 33 years, Jonn Pizzolo of Columbia; her son, Elijah, husband of Jamie Stake of Lancaster; one grandson, Wesley Stake of Lancaster; four sisters, Kathy, Judy, Laura, and Nancy.
In honor of her family's final wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
