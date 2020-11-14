Pamela Bea Haines

Pamela B. Haines of Mount Joy, PA left this life at Lancaster General Hospital ICU on Tuesday, 10th November 2020. She died of pulmonary complications arising from Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Pam was born on March 31, 1966. Her parents were Margaret Belenin Haines and George G. Haines, Jr. of Westmont in Johnstown, PA.
Pam attended Westmont High School where she was editor of her class yearbook. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a BA majoring in Instructional Design. Her first foray into the workplace was with a consulting firm and she worked on projects with global companies such as Scott Paper and Chevron.
In the mid-nineties, Pam founded her own business-Performance Discoveries-and carried out performance improvement assignments with global corporations such as Astra Zeneca and Merck that were headquartered in the greater Philadelphia region. She came to Lancaster in 2002 to join Charter Homes and lived in Mount Joy with her life partner, Mike Lovell who founded LifeReloaded Specialty Publishing.
In 2010 she applied her love of cooking to assist with the publication and promotion of former White House Chef, John Moeller's, gold-medal award-winning book Dining at the White House. Pam worked with John to document over one hundred of the recipes that were his personal creations from his White House Menus. Having produced the recipes, Pam went on to run a test program recruiting home cooks from across the country to cook and test each menu to ensure that all details were correct and would produce the desired masterpieces.
Pam was an active Board Member of the Manheim Chamber of Commerce and led the strategic plan for its rebirth in 2012. She was also a committee member of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association for Talent Development (ATD).
In 2015 Pam returned to her consulting roots and, together with Mike Lovell, founded Slate Consultants which was focused on making available the experience of Global Corporate consulting to small and medium businesses (SMBs).
Pam was not noted for her reticence. One of her most valued qualities was her forthright but friendly manner that enabled her to tell "truth to power" when advising her clients. Pam was a devoted animal lover throughout her life. For many years she rode and kept her own horses, and a stray animal was always welcome for a meal at her door.
Her hobbies included crafting, and she produced impressive collages, stained glass and ceramics. Pam was also a keen photographer and videographer, and she delighted family and friends with home videos of her summer garden, and Lancaster seasonal tours to highlight the spectacular countryside and fall colors for family and friends overseas.
Pam was a keen gardener and home decorator. Her summer garden was a delightful haven for bees and butterflies, and family and friends would come to admire her seasonal front porch decorations. Living in the food bowl of Lancaster County, Pam took advantage of the ready availability of local produce and worked with her assistant, chef Pierce Mun Key, to create his line of tomato chutney, sauces and relishes.
She is survived by brothers, George, Geoffrey and Gregory, and her life partner, Mike Lovell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Pam Haines Memorial-Herd of Hope Horse Rescue, 1140 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA, 17552." Mindful of the health risks during the pandemic, a virtual memorial service is being planned. Email info@spencefuneralservices.com to request details. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to William P. Spence Funeral and Cremation Services of Manheim, PA. Visit www.spencefunerals.com to send condolences to the family.