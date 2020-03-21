Pamela A. O'Brien, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jack E. O'Brien who preceded her in death in 2004. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Phyllis Johnson Miltenberger.
A Columbia High School graduate, Class of 1959, Pam was employed for many years at the Susquehanna Cut Glass Factory where she worked in many capacities including glass cutting, packaging, and manager. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia, and enjoyed scrapbooking as a hobby.
She is survived by her son, Curt, husband of Diane O'Brien; daughter, Jody, wife of Kris Larsen; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Aracelis Torres O'Brien, wife of the late Jack E.S. O'Brien.
A graveside service will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations in Pam's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
