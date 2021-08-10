Pak Ying Chan, 85, passed peacefully in his home in New Holland, PA on August 8, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son, daughters, and granddaughter.
Pak was born on October 16, 1935, in Burma, a country in Asia. He married his beloved So King on June 16, 1963 and they spent 58 wonderful years together.
Pak is survived by his wife, So King; daughters, Grace Amicone and her daughter Lauren, and Angela Chan; a son, Garvin Chan married to Karen and his children Bryan and Cyanne. He also had a large extended family who will miss him deeply.
Pak was well known for his culinary skills and many enjoyed his delicious meals. He was very social and had a wonderful sense of humor. His greatest treasure was his family and he doted on his grandchildren.
There will be a private family viewing after which he will be cremated according to his wishes. The family will greet friends on Thursday, August 12, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. We respectfully request that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated attendees wear masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pak's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, the Pet Pantry, or Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com