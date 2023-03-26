Paige E. Kellenberger, age 26 of Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jill Herr Kellenberger of Holtwood and the late Steven H. Kellenberger who passed away on October 6, 2022. She was an active member of Colemanville United Methodist Church. She was a 2022 graduate of LCCTC Nursing Program. Paige was employed by Retreat Behavioral Health. She had a giving heart and beautiful soul. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed Harry Potter, reading and movies.
Surviving besides her mother are 2 brothers: Ross H. and Brice A. Kellenberger, both of Holtwood, a niece, Alaiyah and a nephew, Lincoln.
A memorial service will take place at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga on Friday, March 31st at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Derrick Gutierrez will be officiating. There will also be a time to greet the family at the church on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paige's honor to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. reynoldsandshivery.com