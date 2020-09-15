Pablo Ortiz Correa, 72, passed away on September 10, 2020 at Rose City Rehabilitation Center. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Pablo was the son of the late Amalio and Paula (Melendez) Correa. He moved to Lancaster County at the age of 17 and lived happily for 55 years.
Pablo served proudly in the U.S. Army and later worked for 25 years and retired from J.L. Clark. A fan of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, he loved to watch Boxing. Pablo was a fantastic storyteller who made everyone feel at ease in his presence. He was an excellent cook, specializing in Spanish dishes and was known to keep a meticulously clean car.
Pablo is survived by his loving children who all live in Lancaster: Lisa J. Ortiz (Ernesto), Diane Ortiz (Miguel), Madelyne Weeks (Ken), Paul A. Ortiz, Jose A. Perez (Joannes) and Marisol E. Ortiz (Josh). In addition, Pablo was extremely close to his brothers: Angel Ortiz of Puerto Rico and Guiso Ortiz of Lebanon as well as his brothers that preceded him in death, Julio, Carlos, and Eddie Ortiz. A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that affectionately called him Papi Pablo. His nieces and nephews were special and specifically, Luisto, who was also his best friend.
The family would like to thank the care staff at Davita for their warmth they showed Pablo.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service which will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. A Viewing will be held from Noon until the service begins. In following CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be adhered to. Please visit Pablo's Memorial Page at:
