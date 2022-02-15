P. Wilmer Bowman, 85, of Denver, passed away on January 11, 2022 after a short stay at Fairmount Homes. Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late Ivan M. and Eva (Martin) Bowman. He was the loving husband of Naomi R. (Martin) Bowman, with whom he married on October 6, 1956 and shared sixty-five years of marriage.
Wilmer was a member of Lichty's Mennonite Church. He enjoyed working as a carpenter, auto mechanic, and in maintenance during his career. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, winter snow sports and reading. Wilmer had a heart to serve people, he helped in many disaster relief projects, helped with We Care Prison Ministry, and served with his wife for two years at Tidings of Peace Ministry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Karen L. wife of Irvin Weaver, Jr. of Denver, Kathy J. wife of David B. Nolt of East Earl, Brenda J. wife of Darrel E. Witmer of Denver, Wilmer J. husband of Carol A. (Eberly) Bowman of Narvon and Randall L. husband of Donna R. (Metzler) Bowman of Mohnton. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren and a brother; Clair husband of Ruth Bowman of Ephrata.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lichty's Mennonite Church, 1690 N Churchtown Road, East Earl, PA 17519. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lichty's Mennonite Church and for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will take place in Weaverland Mennonite Church Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »