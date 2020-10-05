P. Melvin Meck, 84, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Strasburg Township, he was the son of the late Paul S. and Blanche Snavely Meck. Mel was the loving husband of the late Betty Neff Meck who died in June of this year. For many years Mel worked in the office for Alcoa, Lancaster; following retirement, he was employed part time at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was an active and faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, where he served as a Deacon for six years. Mel was also a member of the Penn/Elm Lions Club. His interests included: camping, hunting, down-hill skiing, and sailing. With a deep and abiding passion for his family, Mel was a beloved husband and father; and truly cherished the time he could spend with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda wife of Charles Clark of Ephrata, three sons: Paul M. Meck husband of Wendy Brown of Phillipsburg, NJ, Timothy S. husband of Lori Meck of Strasburg, James E. husband of Melissa Meck of Lancaster, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three brothers: Raymond S. husband of Jean Meck of Leola, Kenneth S. husband of Esther Meck of Willow Street, and Robert S. husband of Rose Meck of Strasburg.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mel's memorial service at the Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mel's memory to: Meals on Wheels for Lititz Area, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543, or Warwick Community Ambulance, 151 North Lane, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com