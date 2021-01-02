P. Kenneth "Kenny" Cooper

P. Kenneth "Kenny" Cooper, age 82 of Peach Bottom, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was born in Holtwood, son of the late Howard Nelson & Ethel Mae Wiggins Cooper.

He enjoyed NASCAR, Bingo and going to the mountains.

Surviving are 3 children: Cathy Pierce of Port Deposit, MD, John husband of Hazel Cooper of Airville, Joan wife of James Flahart of Cochranville, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Shirley wife of Walter Pickle of Quarryville, Nancy wife of Lynn Dull of Lampeter.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com

