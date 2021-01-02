P. Kenneth "Kenny" Cooper, age 82 of Peach Bottom, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was born in Holtwood, son of the late Howard Nelson & Ethel Mae Wiggins Cooper.
He enjoyed NASCAR, Bingo and going to the mountains.
Surviving are 3 children: Cathy Pierce of Port Deposit, MD, John husband of Hazel Cooper of Airville, Joan wife of James Flahart of Cochranville, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Shirley wife of Walter Pickle of Quarryville, Nancy wife of Lynn Dull of Lampeter.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
