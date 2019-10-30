P. Ivan Sell, 81, of 28 Linden St., Leola, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Sellersville, PA he was the son of the late Menno and Clara Heistand Sell. He was the loving husband of Sharon L. Hornak Sell. They would have been married 26 years this December. Ivan spent the majority of his work history in some form of construction including being self-employed as both a drywaller and home builder. He worked for Denlinger Inc. as plant manager for 30 years until retirement. After retirement, he continued consulting. He had a new found love for driving the Amish/Plain sect and quickly became a favorite English driver known for honest and challenging conversation and a Big Heart!
He also enjoyed puzzles, Sudoku, bowling and golf. He covered 48 states on motorcycle starting at age 70 with his good friend Butch. Ivan brightened up Dunkin Donuts with his morning visits.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Sharon; his children, Sheri married to Scott Garman, Lititz, Kent married to Debra Sell, Clermont, FL; a step-son, Robert married to Dalila DeBourg-Hornak, York; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Harlan (Cammy), Manheim, Glen (Ethel), Landis Homes, Lois Sell and Mary married to Tom Bourne, both Virginia. A grandson, Christopher Sell, and a sister, Eleanor preceded him in death.
The Visitation with the family will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA Furman-Leola