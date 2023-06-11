P. Elaine (Ludwig) Poleski, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on June 6, 2023 in Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry M. and Frances E. (Summers) Ludwig.
She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and was employed by CNH in her earlier years. She enjoyed word puzzles and needlework. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her daughters; Lori (Michael) Means and Lana (Mark) Neff, her grandchildren; Joel (Lexy)Means, Justin (Cristi)Means and Kirstie Filer, and her great-grandchildren; Kieran Means and Carter Means.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by an infant granddaughter; Jenna L. Means and her brother; Dale H. Ludwig.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 753 Mt Zion Road, Narvon, PA 17555. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »