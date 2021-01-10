It was January 3, 2021 when P. Edward Becker had his final wish fulfilled. He was able to pass through his tunnel of light into a realm of peacefulness and beauty. He was the age of 81 at the time of his passing. Edward was born at home in Milton Grove to the late Harry and Clara Becker on February 6, 1939.
Edward worked as a Set-up Man at Howmet for about 30 years before he retired in 2000. In his later years, he enjoyed his time at Saturday's Market where he worked for many years, selling school supplies. Edward would always give away school supplies to those who needed it especially teachers. He also enjoyed building and giving away log cabin banks. Edward loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed painting and fishing.
Surviving Edward are his wife, Irene Becker, his three children, Dwayne Becker, Kelly Hoehne, and Catherine Becker, six grandchildren, and several nieces and several nephews as well. Also surviving him are his brother, James (Jimmy) Becker, and his sister, Shirley Beck. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harim (Richard) Becker, and Robert (Bob) Becker.
All services are private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Facebook page called P. Edward Becker set up for those who want to share their memories and condolences.
