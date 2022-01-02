P. Barry Wilson, 78, of Millersville and formerly of Strasburg, passed away at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was the husband of Donna Dagen Wilson. Born in Tower City, PA, he was the son of the late Paul B. and Elsie Catherine Becker Wilson.
Barry was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren. He was also a former member of the Strasburg Lions Club where he served as a past president and tail twister.
Barry was an alumnus of Goldey Beacom College.
A sports enthusiast, he was an avid Dodgers fan and a closet Phillies fan.
Barry was a very social person, enjoying family and friends, especially going out for coffee, breakfast or dinner at local restaurants and outdoor decks.
Barry had been employed in sales for Weaver Fluid Power. He also drove school bus for Warfel Bus Service and for Lancaster General Hospital where he was both a bus driver and ticket booth attendant.
Surviving besides his wife Donna is a step son, Keith S. (Melissa) Corrigan; 3 grandchildren, Jackson (Ashley) Corrigan, Jayden Corrigan, Elizabeth Corrigan; and a sister-in-law Dawn Ober.
He was preceded in death by a brother Darl Eugene Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00AM with Pastor Misty Wintsch officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30AM until the time of service. Masks are requested to be worn to attend. Interment will be private. Those who desire may make contributions in Barry’s memory to Strasburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 281, Strasburg, PA 17579 or to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA in charge of arrangements. reynoldsandshivery.com
