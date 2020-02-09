Owen S. Mitchell, 91, of Terre Hill, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Martindale, he was a son of the late Rine and Magdalena (Stauffer) Mitchell. He was married 70 years on Sept. 10 to Evelyn D. (Gable) Mitchell.
Owen retired in 1986 as a Machine Shop Supervisor at the New Holland Machine Company, now CNH, after 43 years of service.
He was a member of Trinity E.C. Church in Terre Hill and had been attending Mt. Culman E.C. Church most recently. He was a member of the Ephrata Masonic Lodge #665 and was a former Terre Hill Council member. He enjoyed wood carving, furniture refinishing, golf, bowling, hunting, and operating an Antiques and Collectable stand at Shupps Grove. He also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Victory in Alaska.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 3 children, Cynthia, married to Ronald E. Spotts of Beavertown, Jackie, married to Bruce Rudolph of East Earl, and Steve, married to Pamela (Wetzler) Mitchell of Mountville; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Barbara Ann, married to Henry Martin of Reinholds, and Rachel Martin of Stevens.
Preceding him in death is a son, Todd B. Mitchell in 1996; and a brother, Melvin Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in the Terre Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10-11 a.m. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
