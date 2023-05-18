Owen Osborne (Buck) Freeman III, age 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 17, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Buck was born in Abington, PA to the late Owen O. Freeman, Jr. and Helene Plesnar Freeman.
He is survived by his mother, his brother John Freeman, his sister Kate (Jeff) Fedor, his daughter Brooke Freeman, his nieces Alex Barett (Jeff) and Madison Fedor, and his nephew Max Freeman.
He attended the Hill School and graduated from Camp Hill High School in 1977 and Juniata College in 1982. He was employed by Manheim Auto Auction for the past 14 years.
An avid outdoorsman, Buck enjoyed fly fishing and nature.
A memorial service will be held later this summer to celebrate Buck's life.
In lieu of flowers, his family respectfully requests that donations in Buck's memory may be made to: Dream Mile Club, P.O. Box 738, Pocono Lake, PA. 18347. SnyderFuneralhome.com