"Outspoken and involved" describe the life of Owen James "Jim" Davis, formerly of Reading (Muhlenberg Township) and Sebring, FL, and recently of Ephrata. Born in Reading, PA, on 24 June 1930 to the late Bessie (Tosh) Davis and Harry B. Davis, Jim died 24 January 2021 at Ephrata Manor. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith (Flickinger) in 2018, whom he met in the West Reading Drum and Bugle Corps.
Jim was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School. His education at Albright College was interrupted when the 337th National Guard was called to federal service. He attained the rank of Sergeant First Class and married Judith while stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia. After discharge, he returned to Albright to receive his B.A. degree in 1953. He earned a M.A. degree in 1954 from Syracuse University and accumulated additional graduate credits throughout his educational career.
After teaching in Boonton, NJ, and Spring Valley, NY, Jim returned to Reading High to teach government and economics; he also served as Department Head. Jim also served as drill instructor for the marching band and was privileged to be advisor for the Key (service) club. He extended his teaching at Penn State extension in the area of principles of government. Jim was elected as president of the Reading Education Association in 1961 as it became the negotiating unit for Reading School District teachers. He was subsequently elected chairperson of the Legislative Committee of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Jim was appointed principal of Southern Junior High School in 1969 and elected an honorary member of the Southern Alumni Hall of Fame. He left Southern to become Director of Management and Personnel Services at East Penn School District, Emmaus, during a time of contract turmoil. Missing direct relationships and positive interaction with students and teachers, Jim became principal at Governor Mifflin Senior High School in 1979, retiring early in 1985.
Jim was a member of the Reading City Study Charter Commission and was a member/chair of the Muhlenburg Township Parks and Recreation Board. His activity in church was a blessing to him and others in membership and leadership at Grace Lutheran and then Trinity Lutheran, Reading; at Emmanuel UCC, Sebring, FL; and at Bethany UCC, Ephrata. Jim (and Judy) enjoyed many years camping-- travelling throughout the United States and Canada with the family and sitting alone at Lake-in-the-Woods, Narvon. Having lived for 30 years in the house he helped to build in College Heights (Muhlenburg Township), Jim and Judy moved to Sebring, Florida for 23 years. Jim and Judy returned to PA in 2012, settling into an apartment at Ephrata Manor. They took pride in caring for the large flower garden at the apartment building entrance; they were active in social and religious events. Jim was a regular "teacher" at the Manor's Bible Study.
Jim is survived by his three children: Scott (Barbara) of Lititz; Cheryl of Harrisburg and Jeffrey (Kristi) of Annville. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Amanda Rochow, Janelle (Nathan) Burge, David Gutekunst; Megan Gutekunst; Michael Davis; Brooke Bloser and Hannah Bloser. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Matthew and Rebecca Rochow, Felicity and Amelie Burge, Rowan, Ayden and Ares Grutekunst and Mary Jane McCarthy. Jim is survived by his sister, Betty Shaw of Reading.
Graveside services at Old Bethany Cemetery Cremation Garden will be at the convenience of the family. The family hopes for a time of celebration and remembrance of Jim's life later when restrictions over gatherings are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Jim's memory to Ephrata Manor, Chaplain's Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 or Southern JH/MS Alumni Association, Arthur R. Kline, Jr. Alumni Scholarship, PO Box 12662, Reading, PA 19612-2662.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.