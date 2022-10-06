Mr. Otto "Ott" Aaron Bressler, 90, of Gordonville, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and is with his Lord God.
Ott was born December 14, 1931, in Schuylkill County, PA. He married Marian Emilie (Heinbach) Bressler, his high school sweetheart, October 20, 1951. Together they shared 58 years of marriage prior to Marian's passing in 2009.
Ott enlisted in the Navy following graduation in 1949. He proudly served his country for four years aboard the Escort Destroyer 465 USS SAUFLEY. He received the good conduct medal and was honorably discharged.
He had a working career in the electrical field with the IBEW and was associated with Lancaster Local 414, retiring in 1995.
Ott was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville, where he served on the building committee, was an instructor for the adult class, and treasurer for many years.
He served as the maintenance manager for the United Methodist Church Camp, Pocono Plateau, for several years providing his expertise for many projects and upgrades throughout the camp.
He generously volunteered his time to the Boy Scouts of America, starting in Rothsville, PA, as the Cubmaster for Pack 27 in 1966. He served as the Scoutmaster for the Saint James Catholic Church, Troop 142, providing the guidance and leadership for many scouts to achieve the Eagle Scout designation and served on the scout district level for Lancaster County, aiding in the instruction of the scout leaders. He also served as the Scoutmaster for Akron Lions Club, Troop 57 for several years. He was the recipient of The Silver Beaver Award, The Chaplains Legion of Honor Award, Wood Badge Training Award and many others for time he invested helping young men achieve goals he felt were important for them.
Ott was an avid reader and loved Western stories and movies.
Ott was a caring and loving father, grand- and great-grandfather for his family and friends. He is survived by two sons and a daughter: Steve, husband of Fay (Jackson) Bressler, grandson, Christopher, granddaughter, Kristine and great-grandson, Christian; David, husband of Patricia (Ingram) Bressler, granddaughters, Amanda and Rachel, great-grandchildren, Hudson, Cooper and Emma Grace; Beth, wife of Michael Witherow, grandson. Alexander, great-grandson, Bennett; two sisters, Evelyn Wallace and Beverly Browers, as well as many cherished friends.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 1 to 2 PM at the Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Rothsville Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. He will be interred with his wife Marian in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday October 13, 2022 at 10:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Otto's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Ott will remain in our prayers and hearts forever.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.