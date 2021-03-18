Otto J. Funke, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Otto Jacob Funke and Elizabeth M. Funke.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Otto honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He then graduated from Penn State University and worked as an Electronics Engineer for 40 years at RCA/GE/Thomson in Lancaster.
Otto was active as an adult Boy Scouter, serving over 25 years as a Den Leader, Troop Commissioner and District Commissioner. His distinguished service within the Pennsylvania Dutch Council was recognized with the Silver Beaver award.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Penelope R. Funke of Lancaster, his three children, Peter M. Funke (Melissa Roy Monti) of Millersville, Kirsten R. Anderson (Eric Anderson - deceased) of Lancaster, and Otto J. Funke (Kristin Blanchette) of Monkton, VT; along with his sister, Betty Jo Duschl of Wilmington, DE and brother Richard Funke of Lancaster. He is also survived by grandchildren: Lillian Anderson, Cora Funke, Annika Funke, Ian Funke, Nico Funke and Theo Funke. He was predeceased by his brother, James Anthony.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pennsylvania Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
