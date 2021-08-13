Otto H. Ferrari, Jr., 76, of Fairfax, VA, formerly of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax, VA. Born February 10, 1945, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Otto H. Ferrari, Sr. and Mary (Drukenbrod) Ferrari. He and his wife, Judith (Hauck) Ferrari, would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on August 2, 2021.
Otto received a B.A. degree in chemistry from Bucknell University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and the Men's Glee Club. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Otto retired in 2012 from CGI, Fairfax. Previously, he worked for MCI and Satellite Business Systems.
He was a Washington Nationals fan and enjoyed playing catcher for his Army softball team and singing in his high school musicals. Otto coached both soccer and basketball for Fairfax Police Youth Club. Otto had been a former member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Judy, is a son, Kurt Ferrari and his wife Lisa, of Bridgewater, NJ; a daughter, Kirstin Ferrari Wakefield and her husband Jeff, of Milton, DE; a sister, Joanne Ferrari, of Elizabethtown; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Lauren Ferrari, Clay and Sadie Wakefield.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, August 19 in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 3900 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton, PA 18045. Burial will be in Bloomsbury Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairfax City Volunteer Fire Department, 4081 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.