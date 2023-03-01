Otto A. Wahl, 83, a resident of St Anne's Retirement Community, peacefully passed away under the care of Hospice & Community Care on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after a long illness. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on August 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Otto and Alice (Haggerty) Wahl.
Otto was a longtime resident of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He retired after many years as an engineer with General Motors Corporation. He was an avid fisherman, boater, and loved being in his garden.
Otto is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Phelan) Wahl; his children, Mary Margaret Jastrab (Robert), Christine House, Connie Jackson (Larry) and Otto A. Wahl, Jr. (Jennifer); 6 grandchildren; James, Joey, Sam, Allie, Ava, and Otto. and a great-grandson, Sammy.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Monday, March 6 from 10:00 11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or St Jude's Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717--394-4097