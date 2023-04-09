Otti H. McDermott-Weaver (nee Vaitl) passed away peacefully with family by her side at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was 85.
She graduated from high school and business school in Germany and worked as a claims adjuster for Reliance Insurance in Philadelphia for many years.
She was born in Wesermnde, Germany to the late Johann & Ottilie Vaitl (nee Rohrsen) and survived by her sisters, Maria Weaver and Elisabeth Vaitl, and numerous nieces & nephews. Otti was married to the late John McDermott as well as the late David Weaver. She was also predeceased by her sister Frieda Heilmeier and her brothers, Johannes Vaitl and Rudolf Vaitl.
Otti was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata, and she was involved in Friends of Eberbach and Lancaster Liederkranz.
She enjoyed traveling anywhere, especially to her homeland of Germany, and Europe.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14th, at 10:30 AM, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522, following with a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM with Fr. John Murray, C.Ss.R, as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be private.
Contributions may be made in honor of Otti to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or online at https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
