Osee M. Way, 98, of Lancaster, died at Maple Farms and went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Bertha Hoak Wise and the wife of the late Ivan L. Way who died in 1988, with whom she celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Osee was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for Western Union for 30 years and retired; then went to Willow Street Vo-Tech and became an LPN and worked at the former St. Joseph Hospital for another 30 years, retiring at the age of 80.
She enjoyed reading, traveling in all the States and many countries overseas. She also enjoyed playing pinochle, bingo, and visiting shut-ins. She belonged to the Susquehanna Valley Angel Collector's Club, Red Hats, Happy Wanderers and Guild at Conestoga View.
She was a 70-plus member of First United Methodist Church, and later transferred her membership to Hempfield United Methodist Church.
Osee is survived by her son, Michael S., husband of Denise Way, Lancaster and five grandchildren, Michael Way, Jr., husband of Mariah, Lancaster, PA, Alexis Way, Philadelphia, Alexis Ryan, Palmyra, Logan Ryan and Brooke Ryan of West Chester. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd A. Wise.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Osee's Celebration of Life Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of West Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor John F. Longmire officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at The Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Lancaster County Nurse Honor Guard will conduct a brief ceremony to honor her years in nursing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Covenant House for Children, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731, New York, NY 10108.
Please visit Osee's Memorial Page at: