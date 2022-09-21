Oscar L. James, age 85 of Lititz, passed away on September 17, 2022. He was born in Hanover, PA to the late Clair and Vivian James. He enlisted and served in the United States Army. After his enlistment, Oscar became a truck driver for the Pilot Company.
Oscar is survived by his children: Scott James of Elizabethtown and Judy Rusnock (wife of Dan) of Lititz; two grandsons Zach and Ryan Rusnock; his companion Doreen Lowe of Quarryville and one brother David James of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, Oscar is preceded in death by his siblings Thomas, Glenda and Rita and his son Steven.
Family will receive friends Thursday September 22, 2022 from 9 AM-10 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
