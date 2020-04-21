Oscar E. Fink, Jr., 71, of Lancaster, PA passed away, with his wife at his side, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Oscar Fink and Sylvia Feldser. Oscar worked at C+D Battery in Leola for 35-plus years before retiring 2010.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Debra Fink, they just celebrated 43 years of marriage on April 16, 2020. Also surviving are his children, Lois McDonald, Beverly Fink, and Oscar Fink III; his grandchildren: Selena, Tatianna, Angalisa, Caitlin, Tieran, and Christopher; his siblings: Joseph Fink, Barry Fink, William Fink, and his sister, Ida Rowe.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron Fink, Michael Huber and Robert Fink; his granddaughter, Elisha; his nephew, Joseph Fink, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Please make donations in Oscar's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
