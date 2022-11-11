Oscar E. Fink III, 45, of Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly, on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Henry County, TN. He was the loving son to Debra A. (Eckman) Fink and the late Oscar E. Fink, Jr.
Oscar had a big heart regardless of the many struggles he endured throughout his life. He had strong similarities to his dad who passed away a little over two years ago. He loved to cook, especially, rice and beans. During the holidays he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and enjoyed watching football and his favorite NFL team, the KC Chiefs.
Oscar is survived by two daughters: Caitlin Marie Webb of Lancaster, Tieran Savannah Sheely of Tampa,FL, two sisters, Lois N. McDonald (Todd) of Holtwood, and Beverly A. Fink of Lancaster, two aunts Whitney Wheeler (Theodore) of Ephrata, and Ida Rowe (George) of Lancaster, four uncles, Douglas Eckman (Colette) of Quarryville, William Fink (Regina) of San Francisco, Joseph and Barry Fink both of Lancaster Survivors also include three nieces: Selena, Tatianna, Angalisa, and one nephew, Christopher, and two great nephews, Jayceon and Noveon.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Oscar E. Fink Jr., his uncles, Aaron Fink, Michael Eckman, Michael Huber and aunt Barbara Eckman.
Friends and family are invited to Oscar's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
