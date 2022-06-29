Osbie "Gene" J. Bellamy

Osbie "Gene" J. Bellamy, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away at home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Born in Myrtle Beach, SC he was the son of the late Eva Mae (Williams) and Amos Bellamy. He is survived by his companion Ruby McKinney, his daughter Amanda Bellamy and grandson Craig Vereen.

Home Going services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Church.

