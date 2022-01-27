Orville H. Schwanger, 97, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra. He was born Saturday, July 5, 1924 to the late Orville H. and Ethel (Larson) Schwanger. He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years Jean M. (Leibfried) Schwanger since February 28, 2007.
Orville was a graduate of Penn State earning a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. He was a Retired Air Force Reserve Veteran who served in WWII and the Korean War. Orville was a private pilot and Commander of the Lancaster Squadron of Civil Air Patrol. He was a proud member of the Lancaster Lions Club for 66 years, served as a brother at Abraham C. Triecher Lodge No. 682 for over 70 years, and was active in the Sojourners. He was a master plumber, and a Mr. Fix It. He was also an avid bowler, golfer, and reader. Most importantly he was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by his children: Byra Kiehl, Harold Schwanger and wife Cheryl Haralson, and Michael Schwanger and wife Marcia; grandchildren, Jennifer Bowman and husband Rick, Jessica Kiehl-Geib and husband Geoff, Jon Vaughn, Tyler and Luke Schwanger; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Aubrey, Penny, Xander, Liam, and Caiden; great-great-grandchildren, Brielle, Isaac, and Carsin; sisters, Marilyn (Schwanger) Zerphey and husband Charles and Connie (Schwanger) Hesford. He is predeceased by siblings, John “Jack” Schwanger and Dorothy Einwechter and son-in-law, Dennis Kiehl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Burial will take place Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com