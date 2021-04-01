Orpha W. Gingrich, 94, of Evendale, went to be with Jesus at 4:51 PM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 27, 1926 in Fayette Twp., Juniata County, she is a daughter of the late Michael W. and Alma (Lauver) Wert.
On June 22, 1947, she married her late husband, J. Lloyd Gingrich, with whom she was blessed to share over 72 years of marriage before his passing on April 11, 2020. Together, they farmed for many years in Evendale.
She is survived by: her children, Margaret Varner and her husband Tim of McAlisterville, John M. Gingrich and his wife Rosanne of Richfield, David Gingrich and his wife Phyllis of Thompsontown, Dale Gingrich and his wife Gladys of Richfield, Barbara Gingrich of Richfield, Paul Gingrich and his wife Debra of Dillsburg, and Marie Vredevelt and her husband Kirk of Alto, MI; twenty grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Wert and his wife Mary; a sister, Alene Yoder and her husband Mark; and a brother-in-law, Vernon Zehr.
Mrs. Gingrich attended Fayette High School and graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School in 1942. Her employment included working in the McAlisterville sewing factory for two years and taught at Liberty one-room school and at Belleville Mennonite School after having attended Millersville Teacher's College.
Orpha was a homemaker who enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren for whom she prayed every day. She sent birthday cards to all of them as long as she was able. Opening her home to others, even those from around the world, her warm and accepting spirit blessed many. She enjoyed gardening, particularly her flowers, preserving food, making butter and selling it, and sewing, especially making doll clothes in later years. A highlight was a trip to Europe and a trip to the Holy Land.
Her church membership included Lauvers Mennonite Church in Evendale where she will be remembered as a Sunday school Teacher for many years. She loved reading, especially the Bible and memorized 1st John and a significant amount of the Gospel of John. For many years, she also led neighborhood Bible studies.
A Co-Celebration of Life for J. Lloyd and Orpha Gingrich will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Lauvers Mennonite Church, 34585 Route 35 North, Richfield, with their son, Pastor David Gingrich, Pastor Curtiss Kanagy, and Pastor Glenn Lauver officiating. Interment of Mrs. Gingrich will follow in the Lauvers Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing for Mrs. Gingrich will be held from 4-8 PM on Sunday, April 4, 2021 and from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral services at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021, all being held from the Lauvers Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Gingrich's memory can be made to the charity of one's choice.
The family wishes to thank daughter Barbara for her loving care for mother and dad in their final years and UPMC Hospice for their care and support of both Lloyd and Orpha.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.