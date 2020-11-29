Orpha Mae Kreider, 85, formerly of Mount Joy, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mennonite Home, Lancaster. She was born on October 7, 1935 in Maytown to the late Victor and Elizabeth (Musser) Hawthorne. She is survived by her husband Norman L. Kreider of Woodcrest Villa. They were married for 65 years on September 3rd.
She was a graduate of East Donegal High School. Most recently she was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren. For most of her life she was a member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren and served faithfully in several ministries. Orpha was an excellent seamstress. She loved to sew for her four daughters as they were growing up. She loved sheep and enjoyed collecting sheep-related items. But most of all she loved her family and spending time with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her other favorite pastimes were reading, cooking, flower gardening, and bird watching. Orpha was a meticulous bookkeeper for her husband's home building business.
She is survived by four daughters, Brenda Hostetter and husband David, Donna Hollinger and husband Philip, Sandy Weber and husband Thomas, and Lisa Kreider; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Vernon Hawthorne; and a sister, Joyce Denlinger. She was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy Hawthorne and Lester Hawthorne; and three sisters, Florence Hershey, Anna Mary Hess, and Betty Hostetter.
The family wants to express its sincere thanks to the staff at Magnolias of Lancaster and all of Orpha's caregivers during the last year.
Services will be private due to current COVID guidelines. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Orpha's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
