Orpha M. Brubaker, 96, of Belleville, entered eternal life on March 16, 2022, at Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville. She was born on August 2, 1925, in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late George and Della (Kauffman) Apple.
On August 11, 1945, Orpha married her sweetheart, Jacob N. Brubaker. They shared over 55 years of marriage at the time of Jacob's passing on November 24, 2000.
Orpha was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, visiting friends and family, music and poetry, playing games, and walking. Her passion was cooking and making meals for people, as well as walking for the Life Pregnancy Center.
She was a member of the Richfield Life Ministries Church (formerly Richfield Mennonite Church) where she helped with the meals for funerals. She was also a member of their Christian Women's Club.
Orpha is survived by her children Robert Brubaker and his wife Sandra of Lancaster, Danny Brubaker and his wife Ruth Ann of Hunlock Creek, Ronald Brubaker and his wife Betty of Selinsgrove, and Bonnie Benjamin of State College; eleven grandchildren; Deron Brubaker, Bradley Brubaker, Nathan Brubaker, Derick Brubaker, Melissa Howard, Jeremy Brubaker, Joel Brubaker, Danny Brubaker, Beth Strange, Jason Brubaker, and Christopher Brubaker; 26 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Dianna Brubaker of Richfield.
She is preceded by her loving husband Jacob; her parents; a son Orville Brubaker; three brothers; Paul Apple, Glenn Apple, and Melvin Apple; three sisters; Kathryn Lauver, Hazel Graybill, and Dorcas Fenner.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Richfield Life Ministries, 167 Church Street, Richfield, PA, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Orpha's son Pastor Danny Brubaker is officiating. Interment will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Orpha may be sent to Christian Counseling Services of Central Pennsylvania, 883 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, PA 17857, Expectations Woman's Center, PO Box 291, Lewisburg, PA 17837-0291, or the Richfield Ambulance League, 38146 Route 35 North, Richfield, PA 17086.
The arrangements are entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA.